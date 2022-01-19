Liveupdated1642627681

Biden press conference - live: President attacks GOP for blocking agenda as he defends first year

Follow the latest updates

Andrew Naughtie,Alex Woodward,Bevan Hurley,Shweta Sharma,Graeme Massie,Oliver O’Connell
Wednesday 19 January 2022 21:28
Comments
Watch live as Biden holds press conference as he marks first year in office

President Joe Biden is currently giving his first press conference of 2022 in which he is promoting his administration’s efforts to combat the Omicron surge of Covid-19, and its achievements over its first year.

The presidential question-and-answer session comes as Mr Biden’s approval rating is sitting at just 40 per cent, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

A new poll from Morning Consult/Politico showed that 56 per cent of respondents disapproved of his job performance so far, while 68 per cent also felt the US was moving in the wrong direction.

The president will also announce a plan to distribute hundreds of millions of N95 masks for free to Americans, according to Politico.

The masks will reportedly come from the federal government’s stockpile of 737 million N95 masks in the Strategic National Stockpile, which have been sourced from 12 domestic manufacturers.

Last week Mr Biden acknowledged that for some Americans getting hold of high-quality masks was “not always affordable or convenient.”

Free Covid tests are now available to order online.

Recommended

1642627681

Biden admits that on voting right she didn’t reach out to GOP lawmakers because he was focussed on getting his party in agreement on the issue.

Oliver O'Connell19 January 2022 21:28
1642627495

Biden asked if he should be more realistic. He says no and adds:

“I’m not asking for castles in the sky.” I’m asking for practical things the American people have been asking for for a long time.”

“I’m confident we can get pieces, big chunks of Build Back Better signed into law.”

This could indicate that he plans to break it up after opposition from Senator Machin who said he couldn’t support the whole package.

Oliver O'Connell19 January 2022 21:24
1642627416

“I’m going to be out on the road a lot making the case around the country with my colleagues up for re-election and others making the case of what we did do and what we want to do,” Biden promises for 2022 midterms. “This is gonna be about ‘what are you for.’”

Oliver O'Connell19 January 2022 21:23
1642627265

President Biden: “I did not anticipate that there’d be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn’t get anything done. Think about this. What are Republicans for? What are they for?”

Oliver O'Connell19 January 2022 21:21
1642627231

Video: Not going back to school closures

President Joe Biden vows he's ‘not going back’ on school closures
Oliver O'Connell19 January 2022 21:20
1642627193

One area where Biden concedes falling short in one area:

I haven’t been able to get “my Republican friends to get in the game.”

Describing them as obstructive to his agenda, he says: “Name me one thing they’re for?”

Oliver O'Connell19 January 2022 21:19
1642627094

Asked if he overpromised at the beginning of his presidency:

“I didn’t overpromise. I have probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen,” Biden says.

Oliver O'Connell19 January 2022 21:18
1642626996

Biden is now opening up for questions.

He touted Build Back Better, which is frozen in Congress due to Seantor Manchin’s resistance to the House-passed version.

“My Build Back Better plan will address the biggest costs working families face every day.”

He says it’ll cut child care costs, prescription drugs, ease long-term inflationary pressures.

Oliver O'Connell19 January 2022 21:16
1642626943

“Look, I’m a capitalist. But capitalism without competition is not capitalism. It’s exploitation.”

Oliver O'Connell19 January 2022 21:15
1642626844

Oliver O'Connell19 January 2022 21:14

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in