President Joe Biden is currently giving his first press conference of 2022 in which he is promoting his administration’s efforts to combat the Omicron surge of Covid-19, and its achievements over its first year.

The presidential question-and-answer session comes as Mr Biden’s approval rating is sitting at just 40 per cent, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

A new poll from Morning Consult/Politico showed that 56 per cent of respondents disapproved of his job performance so far, while 68 per cent also felt the US was moving in the wrong direction.

The president will also announce a plan to distribute hundreds of millions of N95 masks for free to Americans, according to Politico.

The masks will reportedly come from the federal government’s stockpile of 737 million N95 masks in the Strategic National Stockpile, which have been sourced from 12 domestic manufacturers.

Last week Mr Biden acknowledged that for some Americans getting hold of high-quality masks was “not always affordable or convenient.”

Free Covid tests are now available to order online.