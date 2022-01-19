Biden press conference - live: President attacks GOP for blocking agenda as he defends first year
President Joe Biden is currently giving his first press conference of 2022 in which he is promoting his administration’s efforts to combat the Omicron surge of Covid-19, and its achievements over its first year.
The presidential question-and-answer session comes as Mr Biden’s approval rating is sitting at just 40 per cent, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.
A new poll from Morning Consult/Politico showed that 56 per cent of respondents disapproved of his job performance so far, while 68 per cent also felt the US was moving in the wrong direction.
The president will also announce a plan to distribute hundreds of millions of N95 masks for free to Americans, according to Politico.
The masks will reportedly come from the federal government’s stockpile of 737 million N95 masks in the Strategic National Stockpile, which have been sourced from 12 domestic manufacturers.
Last week Mr Biden acknowledged that for some Americans getting hold of high-quality masks was “not always affordable or convenient.”
Free Covid tests are now available to order online.
Biden admits that on voting right she didn’t reach out to GOP lawmakers because he was focussed on getting his party in agreement on the issue.
Biden asked if he should be more realistic. He says no and adds:
“I’m not asking for castles in the sky.” I’m asking for practical things the American people have been asking for for a long time.”
“I’m confident we can get pieces, big chunks of Build Back Better signed into law.”
This could indicate that he plans to break it up after opposition from Senator Machin who said he couldn’t support the whole package.
“I’m going to be out on the road a lot making the case around the country with my colleagues up for re-election and others making the case of what we did do and what we want to do,” Biden promises for 2022 midterms. “This is gonna be about ‘what are you for.’”
President Biden: “I did not anticipate that there’d be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn’t get anything done. Think about this. What are Republicans for? What are they for?”
One area where Biden concedes falling short in one area:
I haven’t been able to get “my Republican friends to get in the game.”
Describing them as obstructive to his agenda, he says: “Name me one thing they’re for?”
Asked if he overpromised at the beginning of his presidency:
“I didn’t overpromise. I have probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen,” Biden says.
Biden is now opening up for questions.
He touted Build Back Better, which is frozen in Congress due to Seantor Manchin’s resistance to the House-passed version.
“My Build Back Better plan will address the biggest costs working families face every day.”
He says it’ll cut child care costs, prescription drugs, ease long-term inflationary pressures.
“Look, I’m a capitalist. But capitalism without competition is not capitalism. It’s exploitation.”
