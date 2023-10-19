How to watch Joe Biden’s Thursday Oval Office address

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation on Thursday evening in a formal speech from the Oval Office.

Hours after returning from a solidarity trip in Israel, the White House announced the president will speak to Americans and address the US’s response to the Hamas attack in Israel as well as the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Typically, Oval Office addresses are reserved for special moments when the president wants to speak directly to citizens and sway public opinion by addressing concerns.

This is only the second time Mr Biden has made remarks from the Oval Office.

Here’s everything to know ahead of Mr Biden’s address.

Why is Biden giving an Oval Office address?

Mr Biden’s address is intended to inform Americans about the US’s response to two international conflicts – Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas.

The president visited Israel earlier this week to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as victims of Hamas’s attack. Upon leaving, he pledged to support the country, as well as innocent civilians in Palestine.

However, the US’s involvement in the Hamas-Israel conflict has led to questions about whether the country can sustain supporting two separate wars – though Mr Biden assured people it can.

President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

As part of his speech, Mr Biden will try to explain to citizens why the US’s involvement is crucial to national security, a senior White House official told The New York Times.

The timing of the formal address is poignant as Mr Biden is also reportedly expected to ask Congress for billions in aid for Israel and Ukraine.

Providing funding to Ukraine in its effort to fight off Russian soldiers has become a point of contention among lawmakers. Some Republicans have opposed funding, believing the money would be better spent within the United States.

Now with another war between Hamas and Israel, Mr Biden will likely ask Congress for additional funding to help Israel defend itself against Hamas’s attacks, which could stir similar debates about using US funding abroad.

What time is Biden’s Oval Office address?

Mr Biden’s address is expected to begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

It will air directly from the Oval Office.

Biden made a high-stakes trip to Israel yesterday and will be asking Congress to support both Israel and Ukraine in conflicts (via REUTERS)

How to watch Biden’s Oval Office address

Most cable news networks will carry live footage of Mr Biden’s Oval Office address so you can watch it either on television or you can stream it on a device by logging in with your TV provider.

The White House will also stream Mr Biden’s address live on its YouTube channel.