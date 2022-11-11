Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A US federal judge in Texas has ruled that Joe Biden’s plan to relieve billions of dollars of student debt is unlawful.

US District Judge Mark Pittman, who was appointed by Donald Trump, ruled against the White House and in favour of two borrowers in the lawsuit, which was backed by the Job Creators Network Foundation.

The judge ruled that the HEROES ACT, which gives loan assistance to members of the US military and was used by the Biden administration, did not allow the $400bn student loan plan.

“The Program is thus an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power and must be vacated,” Judge Pittman wrote in his 26-page ruling.

The plan had been subject to a string of lawsuits by Republican state attorney generals and conservative legal groups.

The president announced his plan in August and it would have seen borrowers making less than $125,000 per year or married couples making $250,000 forgiven up to $10,000.

Borrowers who received Pell Grants for lower-income students would have had up to $20,000 of their debt cancelled.

The Congressional Budget Office, which is non-partisan, said in September that the plan would get rid of around $430bn of the $1.6 trillion dollars owed in student loans.

And the CBO estimated that around 40m Americans would have benefitted from the plan.

Reuters contributed to this report.