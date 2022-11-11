Biden’s plan to relieve billions of dollars of student debt ruled unlawful by Trump judge
Judge in Fort Worth ruled that HEROES ACT did not allow for president’s $400bn plan
Related video: Biden announces student loan debt cancellation plan
A US federal judge in Texas has ruled that Joe Biden’s plan to relieve billions of dollars of student debt is unlawful.
US District Judge Mark Pittman, who was appointed by Donald Trump, ruled against the White House and in favour of two borrowers in the lawsuit, which was backed by the Job Creators Network Foundation.
The judge ruled that the HEROES ACT, which gives loan assistance to members of the US military and was used by the Biden administration, did not allow the $400bn student loan plan.
“The Program is thus an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power and must be vacated,” Judge Pittman wrote in his 26-page ruling.
The plan had been subject to a string of lawsuits by Republican state attorney generals and conservative legal groups.
The president announced his plan in August and it would have seen borrowers making less than $125,000 per year or married couples making $250,000 forgiven up to $10,000.
Borrowers who received Pell Grants for lower-income students would have had up to $20,000 of their debt cancelled.
The Congressional Budget Office, which is non-partisan, said in September that the plan would get rid of around $430bn of the $1.6 trillion dollars owed in student loans.
And the CBO estimated that around 40m Americans would have benefitted from the plan.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies