Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Biden provides update on plans to cancel $9bn of student debt

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 04 October 2023 17:59
Comments

Watch live as Joe Biden provides an update on his administration’s plans to cancel $9bn of student debt.

In an update posted on the briefing room section of the White House’s website, the Biden administration said the president has “long believed that college should be a ticket to the middle class, not a burden that weighs on families.”

It added that Mr Biden is taking a “key step forward” in the “promise of higher education in reach for more Americans.”

Under the plans, an additional 125,000 people in the US have been approved for $9bn in debt relief through fixes the Biden administration has made to income-driven repayment (IDR) and public service loan forgiveness, and by cancelling debt for borrowers with total and permanent disabilities, the White House said.

The move comes as student loan repayments start again this month after more than three years of hiatus.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in