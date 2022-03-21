Biden to visit Poland during trip to Europe for talks on Ukraine crisis

US president Joe Biden will travel to Poland during his Europe trip to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and impose “severe and unprecedented costs” on Russia for its invasion, press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Mr Biden will hold a bilateral meeting on 25 March with president Andrzej Duda to discuss how the US, alongside its allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian crisis that Russia’s war on Ukraine has created.

The visit follows his meetings in Brussels, Belgium, with America’s NATO allies, G7 leaders, and European Union leaders, the White House said.

