Ukraine news - live: ‘Eight dead’ in Kyiv shopping centre attack as peace talks hampered by ‘very large’ gaps
‘Still a long way to go’ in ceasefire negotiations, says Israel’s prime minister
At least eight people are reported to have died after a Russian missile attack on a central Kyiv district destroyed a shopping centre overnight, with rescue teams still combing the rubble for survivors.
The force of the explosion shattered every window in a neighbouring tower and in the distance, the sound of artillery rang out as firefighters picked their way through the destruction in the densely populated Podil area.
According to the latest intelligence from the British ministry of defence, Russian troops moving towards Kyiv in a bid to capture it are stalled more than 25km away.
“Very large” gaps are said to remain between Ukraine and Russia as their ceasefire talks continue, Israel’s prime minister, Naftali Bennett, has said.
Israel has good relations with both Ukraine and Russia and has acted as a broker between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine. “There’s still a long way to go, because as I stated, there are a number of controversial issues, some of them fundamental,” Mr Bennett said.
Russians ‘carry out strike on residential buildings in Odesa'
Authorities in Odesa accused Russian forces of carrying out a strike on residential buildings in the outskirts of the Ukrainian city early on Monday, the first such attack on the Black Sea port city.
The city council said there were no casualties although the strike caused a fire.
“These are residential buildings where peaceful people live,” Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov was quoted as saying. Russia denies targeting civilians.
Russia moving to plan B: Crimea land-bridge and Ukrainian neutrality
Having failed to secure a swift victory in Ukraine, Russia is moving to “plan B” which will see it focus on securing a land-bridge between Crimea and Russia, while pummelling cities with rocket attacks, in order to force Kyiv to accept “neutrality”, according to a US news report.
The Wall Street Journal, citing senior officials within the Biden administration, said Russia seeks to “secure a ‘land bridge’ between western Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, and to expand Russian control of the Donbas region”.
The paper suggests the Kremlin hopes continuing pressure on the capital and other cities will lead to Ukraine’s government accepting a series of Russian demands, including a more distant relationship with Western allies.
Devastation at Kyiv shopping centre - in photos
As searches continue for survivors of the Kyiv shopping centre attack, photos show the extent of the devastation.
Russian shelling destroyed a shopping centre, killing at least eight people and leaving a sea of rubble.
‘Very large’ gaps remain between Ukraine and Russia in peace talks
Israel’s prime minister says that while there have been advances in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, “very large” gaps remain between the two sides.
Israel has good relations with both Ukraine and Russia and has acted as a broker between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine. Naftali Bennett has held multiple phone calls with both leaders in recent weeks and flew to Moscow earlier this month to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has offered to host a summit in Jerusalem.
“There’s still a long way to go, because as I stated, there are a number of controversial issues, some of them fundamental,” the prime minister said.
Russia committing war crimes, says EU foreign policy chief
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine, including in the besieged city of Mariupol where hundreds of civilians have been killed.
Mr Borrell said: “What’s happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime. Destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody in an indiscriminate manner. This is something awful.”
He claimed Russia had lost any moral high ground and underlined that “war also has law”.
Ukrainian refugees fan out around Europe
Ukrainians fleeing the brutal Russian onslaught on their home country are fanning out across Europe, with tens of thousands travelling as far west as Spain.
About 25,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the Mediterranean country since Russia launched its invasion on 24 February, though only 9,000 of them have registered so far with the authorities, Spanish Migration Minister Jose Luis Escriva said on Monday.
The United Nations refugee agency estimates nearly 3.5 million Ukrainians have now fled their country, with more than 2 million of them moving to neighbouring Poland. Romania, Hungary and Slovakia also host large numbers of refugees.
In Spain, which is far from the conflict, many of the Ukrainians who have arrived are staying with relatives or friends and have not yet notified the authorities, Mr Escriva said.
Russia’s 'stalled’ progress mapped on day 26 of war
‘These are the acts of war criminal’ - Javid
Cabinet minister Sajid Javid told LBC that the Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilians were “the acts of a war criminal”, adding: “How [Vladimir Putin]’s held to account for that, that will be a really, really important job for the international criminal court.”
But the minister stopped short of agreeing with President Zelensky that Russian actions amounts to “genocide”.
Mr Javid told Sky News: “We of course will listen to him carefully … We will help the Ukrainians gather all the evidence they need to get successful prosecutions.”
Russia offloads military vehicles at Black Sea port
State-backed Russian media footage shows military vehicles being offloaded from a ship in Berdyansk, on the Black Sea 75km southwest of Mariupol.
Putin is a ‘compulsive liar’, says cabinet minister
Sajid Javid, the health secretary, has told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “compulsive liar” and said the West has “to be realistic about where things are heading at this point in time”, noting Russia’s military strength.
He said: “I just really fear that without finding some way to constrain Russia and Putin at this point that things are gonna get a lot uglier.”
Mr Javid said: “The Russians just don’t seem that they can be trusted, and especially President Putin, who we know is a compulsive liar. We know that he has difficulty in separating fiction from fact.
“I know from my own experiences as Home Secretary when we were dealing with the attack on Salisbury with an illegal chemical weapon that the Russians lied all the way through it.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies