✕ Close Moment shows Russian shelling of Kyiv shopping centre

At least eight people are reported to have died after a Russian missile attack on a central Kyiv district destroyed a shopping centre overnight, with rescue teams still combing the rubble for survivors.

The force of the explosion shattered every window in a neighbouring tower and in the distance, the sound of artillery rang out as firefighters picked their way through the destruction in the densely populated Podil area.

According to the latest intelligence from the British ministry of defence, Russian troops moving towards Kyiv in a bid to capture it are stalled more than 25km away.

“Very large” gaps are said to remain between Ukraine and Russia as their ceasefire talks continue, Israel’s prime minister, Naftali Bennett, has said.

Israel has good relations with both Ukraine and Russia and has acted as a broker between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine. “There’s still a long way to go, because as I stated, there are a number of controversial issues, some of them fundamental,” Mr Bennett said.