Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Biden made a Mean Girls joke on Twitter - and no one got it

President’s tweet on Monday riffed on an iconic dioalogue by character in ‘Mean Girls’

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 04 October 2022 09:10
Comments

Related video: Joe Biden appears to forget death of congresswoman as he calls on her at event

Joe Biden on Monday made a reference to Mean Girls on Twitter – but conservative critics seemed to miss the joke.

On 3 October, the US president tweeted a photo of himself in a green convertible wearing shades and writing, “Get in, folks. We’re building a better America”.

Mr Biden riffed on the iconic dialogue from the movie co-written by actor and comedian Tina Fey.

The movie’s line, “Get in, loser. We’re going shopping”, was made famous by Rachel McAdams’s character Regina George.

The date Mr Biden tweeted was also of significance, as 3 October is celebrated as Mean Girls Day.

Recommended

The reason is that Aaron, a character in the film played by Jonathan Bennett, asks Lindsay Lohan’s character Cady what day it was.

To this, she replies: “It’s October 3rd.”

But on Mr Biden’s replies and quote tweets, nobody seemed to have understood the reference as conservative social media users jumped on to issue standard attacks on the president instead.

Senator Melissa Melendez vilified Mr Biden in a quote tweet.

“Yes, everyone get into your expensive, antique and oh by the way GAS POWERED convertibles! And don’t let anyone tell you you’re oblivious to the financial pain average Americans are feeling. I mean, we all love $6-$7 gas right?” wrote senator Melissa Melendez.

“The future is fossil fuels? Ok I’m in,” wrote another user.

Yet another commented that the president “has enough time on his hands not only to allow gas prices to surge but then flex on us all in a corvette stingray [sic].”

“You ain’t building nothing!!! You’re the worst president this country has ever had,” wrote another user.

“Who wants to tell the White House intern that thing runs on gasoline?” wrote another.

One user, however, did seemingly manage to get the reference and posted a meme and mocked Mr Biden for being forgetful.

Recommended

“Get in loser, We’re... we’re... ummm... uhh...,” said the meme, featuring Mr Biden in another convertible.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in