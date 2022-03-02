Biden to announce closure of US airspace to Russian aircraft, report says

Joe Biden will announce the closure of US airspace to Russian aircraft, according to a US official.

The move, which follows European allies, has been considered for several days and will be revealed during the president’s State of the Union address, according to multiple reports.

The measure was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed by White House press pool media organizations.

It comes after similar prohibitions to Russian aircraft by European and Canadian authorities. Russia retaliated with restrictions over its airspace.

