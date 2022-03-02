Joe Biden confused or flubbed a key moment during his State of the Union speech, calling Ukrainians the “Iranian people” while aiming for an inspiring moment of support against Russian aggression.

“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said to an awkward slow clap.

“He’ll never, he’ll never extinguish their love of freedom,” he continued before someone yelled from the crowd as the trepidatious applause grew.

“And he will never, never weaken the resolve of the free world”.

This is a breaking news story.