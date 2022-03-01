State of the Union 2022 - live: Rubio leads Republicans snubbing speech as Biden rallies US against Putin
Republican Senator Marco Rubio is leading a protest of sorts by refusing to attend tonight’s State of the Union address because of a requirement that visitors take a Covid-19 test beforehand. “I don’t have time to go take a COVID test today,” he told HuffPost. “I only take a test if I’m sick.” Others considering not attending include his fellow Senate Floridian Rick Scott, who says he might not attend because “I don’t want to feel so obligated to stand up and say, ‘That’s a lie.’”
Mr Biden is set to use the speech to promote a united response by the US and its allies against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
NBC News reports that the White House has been reworking the president’s remarks to more heavily emphasise the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the assault on Kyiv grows, but domestic policies will also feature including a plea to Congress to pass elements of the Build Back Better plan.
Press secretary Jen Psaki told MSNBC: “Every State of the Union address is an opportunity for the president delivering it to speak directly to the American people about what is happening in that moment, the progress being made and also the challenges we’re facing.”
She added: “Certainly, what we’re seeing on the ground in Ukraine, the fact that the president has built a coalition of countries around the world to stand up against Russia and Putin and put in crippling sanctions, that is part of what people will hear.”
Another positive test in Congress...
Following on the heels of Alex Padilla is Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, who now says he will “follow the speech closely” after his positive Covid-19 test.
California Senator tests positive for Covid-19
As certain Republican senators announce they will skip tonight’s speech rather than take Covid-19 tests before attending, one of their Democratic colleagues has announced he has contracted the virus.
Alex Padilla of California tweeted earlier that he is isolating after his result, meaning he will miss Mr Biden’s address.
Dems push back on inflation as Biden prepares to address nation
A new ad from the Democrats’ senatorial campaign operation is taking the fight to the GOP on inflation, tackling head-on one of the main themes that the right have been using against Joe Biden. The conflict in Ukraine notwithstanding, the state of the economy is expected to be the headline theme of tonight’s speech.
Capitol hunkers down for possible protests
While several convoys of truckers meant to converge on Washington have run into trouble or called their journeys off altogether, CBS News reports that the security measures being taken at the Capitol tonight are comparable to the temporary measures put up after the 6 January riot.
Democrats pile in to deliver their own SOTU responses
In addition to the standard GOP response, at least three Democrats are giving their own postscript to Joe Biden’s speech tonight. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib will deliver a progressive address, while the centrist-bipartisan “No Labels” group will host a “problem solvers perspective” from Democrat Josh Gottheimer and Republican Brian Fitzpatrick – and the Congressional Black Caucus will be represented by Texas Congressman Colin Allred.
Rubio to skip SOTU over Covid test requirement
Florida Senator Marco Rubio – one of his party’s most active members when it comes to commenting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine – will be skipping the State of the Union because he refuses to make time to take a Covid test, as is being required of all guests.
Mr Rubio elaborated on the matter on Newsmax last week, telling the right-wing network: “I’ll watch the replays on television. I don’t need to sit there and go through all of that just to make them feel good about how safe they’re being. Honestly, I’m just tired of all the COVID theater crap.”
Giving SOTU in fast-moving times could help Biden get it right
James Fallows, who worked as a speechwriter for former president Jimmy Carter, has this insight into how the torrent of news coming from Europe could affect Joe Biden’s address tonight...
When the SOTU response goes wrong
The job of responding to the State of the Union on behalf of the opposition party is both an honour and a curse, coming as it does with both a huge audience and zero cover for anything that goes wrong.
Many have struggled to pull it together, but probably the most infamous casualty is Marco Rubio, whose otherwise unremarkable 2013 contribution was trivialised by his bizarre, lip-smacking duck-and-dive move to grab a comically tiny bottle of water. He’s never quite shaken off the incident to this day.
Before him was then-Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, who responded Barack Obama’s first address in 2009. His speech is infamous not only for his odd delivery, but for the unintentionally overheard “oh god” uttered by Chris Matthews as he walked up to the camera.
And at the bizarre end of the scale, in 2011, Michele Bachmann delivered a chart-heavy response on behalf of the Tea Party that saw her ridiculed for looking into the wrong camera throughout. Here’s a Saturday Night Live parody.
Everything we know about Joe Biden’s address to Congress
Joe Biden will give his first State of the Union address to Congress on the evening of Tuesday 1 March after accepting the customary formal invitation for that date from House speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Article Two of the US Constitution requires every occupant of the White House to “give to the Congress information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient”.
Everything we know about Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address
President expected to use speech to joint-session to champion record on pandemic, economic recovery and infrastructure ahead of midterms
Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks
The last time President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress, he said the country was “ready for takeoff” after a period of plague and strife.
It’s been a more turbulent flight than expected. Biden is scheduled to deliver his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday night at a moment when he’ has struggled to deliver on many of his original promises and as he is being forced to confront new crises.
The gap between the two major speeches — the first one was last April — is the story of a presidency that has repeatedly needed to recalibrate its ambitions.
State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks
A president's State of the Union speech is normally crammed with new proposals
