Liveupdated1646150564

State of the Union 2022 - live: Rubio leads Republicans snubbing speech as Biden rallies US against Putin

Live updates as Joe Biden prepares to address Congress

Oliver O'Connell
Tuesday 01 March 2022 16:02
Comments
New CDC COVID-19 Guidelines Discard Mask Mandate in Time for State of the Union Attendees

Republican Senator Marco Rubio is leading a protest of sorts by refusing to attend tonight’s State of the Union address because of a requirement that visitors take a Covid-19 test beforehand. “I don’t have time to go take a COVID test today,” he told HuffPost. “I only take a test if I’m sick.” Others considering not attending include his fellow Senate Floridian Rick Scott, who says he might not attend because “I don’t want to feel so obligated to stand up and say, ‘That’s a lie.’”

Mr Biden is set to use the speech to promote a united response by the US and its allies against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

NBC News reports that the White House has been reworking the president’s remarks to more heavily emphasise the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the assault on Kyiv grows, but domestic policies will also feature including a plea to Congress to pass elements of the Build Back Better plan.

Press secretary Jen Psaki told MSNBC: “Every State of the Union address is an opportunity for the president delivering it to speak directly to the American people about what is happening in that moment, the progress being made and also the challenges we’re facing.”

She added: “Certainly, what we’re seeing on the ground in Ukraine, the fact that the president has built a coalition of countries around the world to stand up against Russia and Putin and put in crippling sanctions, that is part of what people will hear.”

Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Recommended

1646150564

Another positive test in Congress...

Following on the heels of Alex Padilla is Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, who now says he will “follow the speech closely” after his positive Covid-19 test.

Andrew Naughtie1 March 2022 16:02
1646148463

California Senator tests positive for Covid-19

As certain Republican senators announce they will skip tonight’s speech rather than take Covid-19 tests before attending, one of their Democratic colleagues has announced he has contracted the virus.

Alex Padilla of California tweeted earlier that he is isolating after his result, meaning he will miss Mr Biden’s address.

Andrew Naughtie1 March 2022 15:27
1646144115

Dems push back on inflation as Biden prepares to address nation

A new ad from the Democrats’ senatorial campaign operation is taking the fight to the GOP on inflation, tackling head-on one of the main themes that the right have been using against Joe Biden. The conflict in Ukraine notwithstanding, the state of the economy is expected to be the headline theme of tonight’s speech.

Andrew Naughtie1 March 2022 14:15
1646139445

Capitol hunkers down for possible protests

While several convoys of truckers meant to converge on Washington have run into trouble or called their journeys off altogether, CBS News reports that the security measures being taken at the Capitol tonight are comparable to the temporary measures put up after the 6 January riot.

Andrew Naughtie1 March 2022 12:57
1646136044

Democrats pile in to deliver their own SOTU responses

In addition to the standard GOP response, at least three Democrats are giving their own postscript to Joe Biden’s speech tonight. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib will deliver a progressive address, while the centrist-bipartisan “No Labels” group will host a “problem solvers perspective” from Democrat Josh Gottheimer and Republican Brian Fitzpatrick – and the Congressional Black Caucus will be represented by Texas Congressman Colin Allred.

Andrew Naughtie1 March 2022 12:00
1646132434

Rubio to skip SOTU over Covid test requirement

Florida Senator Marco Rubio – one of his party’s most active members when it comes to commenting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine – will be skipping the State of the Union because he refuses to make time to take a Covid test, as is being required of all guests.

Mr Rubio elaborated on the matter on Newsmax last week, telling the right-wing network: “I’ll watch the replays on television. I don’t need to sit there and go through all of that just to make them feel good about how safe they’re being. Honestly, I’m just tired of all the COVID theater crap.”

Andrew Naughtie1 March 2022 11:00
1646128834

Giving SOTU in fast-moving times could help Biden get it right

James Fallows, who worked as a speechwriter for former president Jimmy Carter, has this insight into how the torrent of news coming from Europe could affect Joe Biden’s address tonight...

Andrew Naughtie1 March 2022 10:00
1646125234

When the SOTU response goes wrong

The job of responding to the State of the Union on behalf of the opposition party is both an honour and a curse, coming as it does with both a huge audience and zero cover for anything that goes wrong.

Many have struggled to pull it together, but probably the most infamous casualty is Marco Rubio, whose otherwise unremarkable 2013 contribution was trivialised by his bizarre, lip-smacking duck-and-dive move to grab a comically tiny bottle of water. He’s never quite shaken off the incident to this day.

Before him was then-Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, who responded Barack Obama’s first address in 2009. His speech is infamous not only for his odd delivery, but for the unintentionally overheard “oh god” uttered by Chris Matthews as he walked up to the camera.

And at the bizarre end of the scale, in 2011, Michele Bachmann delivered a chart-heavy response on behalf of the Tea Party that saw her ridiculed for looking into the wrong camera throughout. Here’s a Saturday Night Live parody.

Andrew Naughtie1 March 2022 09:00
1646119800

Everything we know about Joe Biden’s address to Congress

Joe Biden will give his first State of the Union address to Congress on the evening of Tuesday 1 March after accepting the customary formal invitation for that date from House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Article Two of the US Constitution requires every occupant of the White House to “give to the Congress information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient”.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Everything we know about Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address

President expected to use speech to joint-session to champion record on pandemic, economic recovery and infrastructure ahead of midterms

Oliver O'Connell1 March 2022 07:30
1646116200

Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks

The last time President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress, he said the country was “ready for takeoff” after a period of plague and strife.

It’s been a more turbulent flight than expected. Biden is scheduled to deliver his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday night at a moment when he’ has struggled to deliver on many of his original promises and as he is being forced to confront new crises.

The gap between the two major speeches — the first one was last April — is the story of a presidency that has repeatedly needed to recalibrate its ambitions.

State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks

A president's State of the Union speech is normally crammed with new proposals

Oliver O'Connell1 March 2022 06:30

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in