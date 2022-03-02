Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States received a standing ovation at Joe Biden’s State of the Union as he pledged America’s support for the embattled nation.

Oksana Markarova received a warm hug from first lady Jill Biden, of whom she was a guest, and placed her hand on her heart as the president led applause for the diplomat.

“The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States is here tonight sitting with the first lady, lets each of us, if you are able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to the world and to Ukraine,” said Mr Biden.

“Yes. She is bright, she is strong and she is resolved.”

Ms Markarova carried a small yellow and blue Ukrainian flag with her, and mouthed “thank you” towards the president as he introduced her.

And even the Supreme Court Justices, who normally remain neutral during the event, joined in the applause alonf with both Democrats and Republicans.

Mr Biden opened his speech by addressing Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“President Putin thought he could roll into Ukraine — and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people,” said Mr Biden.

“We, the United States of America, stand with the Ukrainian people,” added Mr Biden.

The president later praised the people of Ukraine and Ukranian-Americans, and admitted that the crisis in the country would “take time.”

“This is a real test. And it’s going to take time. So let us continue to draw inspiration from the iron will of the Ukrainian people. To our fellow Ukrainian-Americans who forged a deep bond that connects our two nations, we stand with you,” he said.