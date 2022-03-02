Biden says Ukraine president Zelensky ‘inspires the world’ during State of the Union

Joe Biden said that Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky "inspires the world".

President Biden made the comment during the opening remarks of his first State of the Union address to Congress.

Biden's words come days after Vladimir Putin's Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking international outrage.

The President said the Putin has been met with a "wall of strength" by the Ukrainian people. "To president Zelensky and to every Ukrainian... their courage and determination literally inspires the world", Biden continued.

Congress then applauded Ukraine's US ambassador Oksana Markarova.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.