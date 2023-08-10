Live: Biden delivers remarks to service members exposed to toxic substances

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

US President Joe Biden will deliver a speech in Utah on the delivery of federal benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service.

President Biden is visiting a Utah veterans’ medical center to mark the one-year anniversary of the signing of legislation providing aid to veterans sickened by gases from military toxic burn pits.

Biden is at the end of a three-state swing through the American West to invigorate his re-election bid by touting the economy, new infrastructure projects and legislative accomplishments to Americans, many of whom are unhappy about the direction of the country.