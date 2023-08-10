Live: Biden delivers remarks to service members exposed to toxic substances
US President Joe Biden will deliver a speech in Utah on the delivery of federal benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service.
President Biden is visiting a Utah veterans’ medical center to mark the one-year anniversary of the signing of legislation providing aid to veterans sickened by gases from military toxic burn pits.
Biden is at the end of a three-state swing through the American West to invigorate his re-election bid by touting the economy, new infrastructure projects and legislative accomplishments to Americans, many of whom are unhappy about the direction of the country.
