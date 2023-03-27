Watch live: Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit at White House

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden hosts the second annual Small Business Administration (SBA) Women’s Business Summit at the White House on Monday, 27 March.

The event, during Women’s History Month, comes as the president is due to announce new resources to support female small business owners.

Mr Biden is due to announce that the SBA will expand the Women Business Centers, which assist women entrepreneurs through training and financing opportunities, network to a total of 160 centres across the United States.

After Mr Biden’s speech, SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman will moderate a panel discussion between Spanx founder Sara Blakely, ClassPass founder Payal Kadakia, The Lip Bar CEO and founder Melissa Butler, and Dunamis Charge founder Natalie King, founder and CEO of Dunamis Charge.

“Small businesses are the engines of our economy. That’s why from his first day in office, the President has taken action to assist our nation’s small businesses as they recover from the economic impact of the pandemic and continue to grow,” a White House statement said.

