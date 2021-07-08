Star of ‘Marrying Milions’ accused of sexually assaulting teenager

Bill Hutchinson, one of the stars of the A+E network reality show Marrying Millions, was arrested this week in Texas for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenaged girl.

Mr Hutchinson, a wealthy real estate businessman, was arrested in Dallas on Tuesday, according to police, after a warrant for his arrest was issued late last month for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old who was passed out at his house.

He denied the allegation, and has been released on a $30,000 bond.

“I’m innocent of this charge and accusation,” Mr Hutchinson told TMZ, which first reported the arrest, in an interview on Thursday. “Anyone who knows me in this city knows that I am not capable of assault, sexual or otherwise. Hopefully all of my colleagues and friends will give me the benefit of the doubt until I prove my innocence in court.”

Mr Hutchinson allegedly digitally penetrated the teenaged girl’s vagina in May of this year while she was unconscious, and police obtained a warrant for the reality star’s arrest on 29 June.

The age of consent in Texas is 17, so any potential charges would relate to assaulting an adult, rather than a minor.

Marrying Millions centers on couples where one individual is extremely wealthy.

“From the creators of 90 Day Fiancé, Marrying Millions follows relationsihps where one partner is incredibly wealthy and the other is definitely not, leading the couple to face intense scrutiny from family and friends and questions about whether it’s true love...or true love of the money and lavish lifestyles,” the network wrote in a recent press release. On the show, Mr Hutchinson, 63, dates Brianna, who is in her early 20s. In a recent episode, a plotline centers around the older man buying a yacht to convince the young woman to move with him to Miami.

The Hutchinson family are Texas socialites, and were nearly featured on a Kardashian-style reality show called Hanging with the Hutchinsons, before Mr Hutchinson’s daughters exercised a contract option to cancel the project.