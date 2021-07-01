Bill Cosby is looking to return to the stage, after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

It was announced yesterday (30 June) that the comedian was being released from prison, having served two years of a three-to-10-year sentence.

According to CNN’s Ana Cabrera, a spokesperson for Cosby told the news channel that Cosby wants to return to stand-up.

The comedian’s representative claimed that the 88-year-old comedian “still has much to offer”.

News of his release from prison prompted outrage among many, including author Dylan Farrow, who said the decision to overturn Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was “a travesty”.

“For those who question myself and other survivors about the reasons and timing of coming forward, I hope that today will serve a teachable moment on empathy and why it takes years – if ever – for someone to discuss their abuse,” she wrote in a Twitter statement.