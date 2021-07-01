Dylan Farrow says Bill Cosby and James Franco case outcomes are a ‘travesty’

Dylan Farrow has said the news about Bill Cosby and James Franco’s respective sexual misconduct cases this week is a “travesty”.

On Wednesday 30 June, Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was overturned and James Franco reached a $2.2m (£1.6m) settlement in his sexual misconduct lawsuit.

The adopted daughter of Woody Allen – who has accused the filmmaker of historical sexual abuse, which he denies – posted a lengthy message to Twitter expressing her disappointment at the two outcomes.

“For those who question myself and other survivors about the reasons and timing of coming forward, I hope that today will serve a teachable moment on empathy and why it takes years – if ever – for someone to discuss their abuse,” Farrow wrote.

“Many survivors will look at the events of today and decide it’s not worth it; that even when justice is served, it can be taken away.”

She called the outcomes a “perfect example of how, not just our society, but our justice system continually fails survivors of sexual assault”.

Farrow concluded: “Perpetrators see what has happened today and know their crimes will go unpunished. We need to see real, meaningful change in our system before we ever hope to achieve justice.”

Cosby was freed on Wednesday after nearly three years in prison following a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to overturn his 2018 conviction on three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

The 83-year-old comedian and actor has long maintained his innocence in the case, which stems from an accusation that he drugged and had sex with a Temple University employee in 2004.

Franco and associated parties will reportedly pay a settlement of $2,235,000 to resolve a lawsuit alleging that the actor coerced acting students into performing explicit sex scenes on camera.

Legal representatives for Franco originally responded to the misconduct claims, calling them “false and inflammatory”.