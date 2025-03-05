Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bill Murray and Bob Woodward had a ‘tense’ standoff at a documentary film screening shortly after the Ghostbusters star revealed his anger towards the Washington Post scribe over a 1984 book during an interview with Joe Rogan.

The book in question, Wired: The Short Life & Fast Times of John Belushi, was roundly criticized upon its release by among others, Dan Akroyd, John Landis and Belushi’s widow, Judith Pisano.

The issue was raised when Rogan began speaking about conspiracy theories involving Richard Nixon’s ousting as president in 1974, including one that involves the notion of Bob Woodward being a CIA asset.

Murray took that as bait to echo the feelings of others who knew Belushi.

“So when I read Wired by whatshisname, Bob Woodward, about John Belushi, I read like five pages of Wired and I went, “Oh my God, they framed Nixon.” If he did this to Belushi, what he did to Nixon is probably soiled for me too.”

On Monday night, Murray and Woodward were pictured standing close to each other before a screening of Becoming Katharine Graham, a documentary about the legendary Washington Post publisher.

New York Magazine’s Ben Terris took the picture of the pair, who were in a group. Terris said the pair ‘got into a little quarrel’ and described the meeting as being ‘a little tense.’

At the height of his fame, thanks to his appearances on Saturday Night Live as well as hit movies Animal House and The Blues Brothers, John Belushi died of a drug overdose after taking a heroin and cocaine cocktail known as a “speedball.” He was 33 years old ( 1978 AP )

The Groundhog Day star told Rogan that he was approached by Woodward to be interviewed for the book but refused, saying it “smelled funny.” The book was released just two years after Belushi’s untimely death.

At the height of his fame, thanks to his appearances on Saturday Night Live as well as hit movies Animal House and The Blues Brothers, Belushi died of a drug overdose after taking a heroin and cocaine cocktail known as a “speedball.” He was 33 years old. It was reported that around the time of his death, Belushi was spending $2,500 per week on drugs.

Murray also said in the interview that he believed that John Belushi was the most famous person to ever come from Wheaton, Illinois, and that Woodward was the third. Chicago Bears legend Harold ‘Red’ Grange was named as the second.

He spoke of Belushi’s generosity in convincing so many of his fellow comedians from Illinois to come and join him in New York, allowing them to sleep on his couch for extended periods. Murray also credited Belushi with launching a blue revival which in turn led to the emergence of the House of Blue franchise concert venues.

The Golden Globe went on to say: “Woodward does other things, I’ve seen him on TV and be smart and everything but, you know, he’s going to have to answer for that, you don’t get away with that, you don’t get a free pass. Not with my friend.”

Murray’s appearance came just after Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s interview on Rogan’s hugely popular show. During that appearance, Musk made wild accusations about Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous client list, which Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi said would be released this week.

“Known Epstein clients who are obviously extremely powerful – powerful politically and very wealthy – are Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and Reid Hoffman,” Musk alleged. “And some others, too. But those three.”