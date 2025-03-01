Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk made wild accusations about “known clients” of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s right-wing podcast, claiming former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman were all worried about being named in the so-called “Epstein List.”

Additionally, the world’s richest man and Donald Trump’s “first buddy” claimed Hoffman was “so intent on destroying Trump” during the 2024 presidential election, specifically to keep the “list from coming out.”

Musk taped his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, which was released on Friday afternoon, just after Attorney General Pam Bondi released the “first phase” of the “Epstein files” to a cadre of MAGA influencers on Thursday. Despite hyping the release of the supposedly secret FBI documents as a bombshell, the binders Bondi delivered to Trump supporters turned out to contain very little new information about Epstein’s criminal cases.

Instead, the roughly 200 pages of documents mainly consisted of flight logs on Epstein’s planes and some contact information of his hundreds of associates, including Donald Trump, as well as an inventory of some of the items found in the homes that the FBI raided.

What wasn’t included, though, was any fresh allegations about Epstein or any other associates, prompting the MAGA faithful to rage about the lack of new evidence while alleging a ”Deep State” conspiracy.

Elon Musk wildly accuses Democratic donor Reid Hoffman of "trying to destroy Trump" to prevent the president from releasing the so-called Epstein List. ( YouTube )

Sensing the anger from the right, who have long used the Epstein case to fuel other conspiracy theories, Bondi instructed New York’s FBI field office to turn over “all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained” by Friday morning.

Midway through their three-hour-long chat, Rogan cited the criminal cases against Trump as part of a Democratic-led “lawfare” campaign to prevent him from running for office again. Musk, meanwhile, noted that Hoffman helped back columnist E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump, which found the president liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

“That lawsuit was funded by Reid Hoffman, who is a major Dem donor and also an Epstein client,” the DOGE chief alleged.

“The plot thickens!” Rogan responded. “Jesus Christ, it’s just so blatant. It’s like so obvious. The SpaceX lawsuit, the Trump stuff, it’s just so obvious.”

With the conspiracy-peddling podcaster setting the stage, Musk then accused Hoffman of trying to keep Trump from returning to the White House in order to prevent FBI evidence against Epstein and possibly others from being made public.

“Known Epstein clients who are obviously extremely powerful – powerful politically and very wealthy – are Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and Reid Hoffman,” Musk alleged. “And some others, too. But those three.”

While a stunned-looking Rogan let out an exasperated sigh, Musk added: “Why was Reid Hoffman so intent on destroying Trump?”

After Rogan asked if “they were worried about the list coming out,” the X (formerly Twitter) owner flatly replied: “Yeah.”

The two would go on to express their frustration about “sitting in the situation where the list isn’t coming out,” with Rogan complaining that Thursday’s document dump had “nothing in it that’s new.”

Musk, on the other hand, reiterated that Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel are now the “captain of a ship with a hostile crew,” suggesting that they are the victims of a coverup by career officials working for them.

This isn’t the first time that Musk has pushed baseless claims about Hoffman as it relates to his relationship with Epstein.

During an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in October, the SpaceX CEO said Hoffman was one of the “billionaires behind Kamala” Harris who were “terrified” over the prospect of Epstein’s client list becoming public. Additionally, Musk approvingly retweeted a post that claimed the billionaire was “TERRIFIED about Trump releasing the Epstein client list after all his visits to Epstein Island.”

In an interview with The Sunday Times in December, Hoffman said Musk had made a “conviction with no evidence” that he had a close relationship with Epstein and partied with the disgraced financier – who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial over sex crimes.

Hoffman added that he also had received threats of violence and had to hire security due to Musk’s conspiracy theories about him.

Hoffman said in 2019 that he regretted helping to “repair” Epstein’s reputation by introducing him to tech moguls in prior years while he sought donations to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He claimed that Epstein had passed MIT’s “vetting process” at the time, adding: “My lesson is I should go do my own research.”

At the same time, Hoffman claimed that he “went to no Epstein parties” and wasn’t really familiar with the financier’s sullied reputation at the time.

Adding that he didn’t associate with Epstein after 2015, he speculated that Musk’s sordid claims about him were “seeded when he invited his old friend to an MIT fundraising dinner that was also attended by Epstein in 2015.”

“Elon’s defamation makes me angry and sad,” he told the Times. “Angry because it is an ugly assault. Sad because it comes from someone whose entrepreneurial achievements I continue to admire.”