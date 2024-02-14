Father of Pop-Tarts Bill Post dies aged 96

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

William Post, the man who is often credited with having “invented” the Pop-Tart, has died at the age of 96, his family has said.

From humble beginnings in Michigan, Post rose quickly through the ranks of the Hekman Biscuit Company before collaborating with Kellogg’s to develop the globally popular toaster pastry.

According to his family, despite his legendary accomplishments, he was a “humble man” and seemed to “overflow with generosity”. Later in life, he provided talks in schools, to which he brought a “never-ending supply” of Pop-Tarts.

Born in Grand Rapids in 1927 as one of seven children, Post graduated high school at the age of 16 and held a part-time job washing trucks at the Hekman Biscuit Company. He returned to the job after serving in the Army Air Corps in occupied Japan.

At the age of 21, Post gained a full-time position Hekman [later known as the Keebler company] as the personnel manager, but assisted with sales, production, and anything else that he could learn.

William Post, father of the Pop Tart (AP 2003)

Twenty years later, after becoming the plant manager, he welcomed some executives from Kellogg’s who asked if he thought it would be possible for Keebler to create a new product they had in mind.

It was at this juncture that Post is often credited for having “invented” the Pop-Tart. According to his family, however, Post would say, “I assembled an amazing team that developed Kellogg’s concept of a shelf-stable toaster pastry into a fine product that we could bring to market in the span of just four months”.

The collaboration and growth of Kellogg’s and Keebler continued until Kellogg’s finally purchased the Keebler company in 2001.

Post and his family moved to Elmhurst, Illinois – where the headquarters of Keebler were then located – in 1967. He left the company but continued to work as a consultant for Kellogg’s until 2003 and spent years travelling internationally.

In 2003, he and his wife Florence, his high-school sweetheart, came full circle and moved back to Grand Rapids to be near family.

Over the years, Post has been interviewed by publications including the New York Times, and made multiple appearances on TV and radio.

Post is credited with ‘inventing’ the globally famous toaster pastry (AFP via Getty Images)

He was asked to tell the Pop-Tarts story to young people in countless classrooms and always enjoyed accommodating those requests, bringing some of his unending supply of Pop-Tarts with him, his family said.

“In spite of an extraordinary life and legendary accomplishments, Bill remained a humble man of God with a servant’s heart that seemed to overflow with generosity,” his family said.

“He was the first to bring comfort, read scripture and offer a prayer with any friend or family member in need. He continued to fill that role to the very end of his life and leaves a big void in a very large circle of treasured friends.

“He was such a positive force that after a conversation with Bill, you would leave with a lighter heart and a brighter smile.”

His wife of 72 years, Florence, died in 2020. He leaves behind four children; Dan and Jackie Post and Rachel and John DeYoung, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Post is scheduled to be held on Thursday at LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church, in Grand Rapids. In lieu of flowers, his family has asked that people make donations to Gideons International.