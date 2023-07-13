FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A new birth control pill that can be sold without a doctor’s prescription was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday, potentially expanding access to contraceptives.

The pill, called Opill, is manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Perrigo Company. It is a progestin-only oral contraceptive 98 per cent effective when used as directed.

Thursday’s approval marks the first time a birth control pill is available over-the-counter in the United States.

“Today marks a truly momentous day for women’s health nationwide,” Patrick Lockwood-Taylor the President and CEO of Perrigo said in a press release.

He added: “Opill has the potential to radically transform women’s access to contraception and is a true testament of Perrigo’s unwavering commitment to deliver impactful solutions that truly make lives better.”

Perrigo says it expects the medication to become available in leader retailers and online in the first quarter of 2024.

It is unclear how much the medication will cost with or without health insurance.

Back in May, a panel of 17 medical advisors, including obstetrician-gynecologists, voted unanimously to recommend the FDA allow Opill to be sold over the counter.

Experts cited the efficacy and safety of the pill were reasons women did not need to seek a healthcare provider first.

Opill was first approved by the FDA in prescription form in 1973.

This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill (Perrigo)

Like other forms of oral contraceptives, Opill works by thickening cervical mucus, making it more difficult for sperm to enter, and can prevent ovaries from releasing eggs.

When taken at the same time every day, Opill is extremely effective at preventing unwanted pregnancies. It does not prevent sexually transmitted infections or diseases.

People who are interested in Opill can visit their website to keep up to date on when the medication will be available.

More follows