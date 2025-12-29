Califonia man plans to sue over bear who won’t leave his house

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A California homeowner who has had a large black bear living underneath his house for over a month says he plans to file a lawsuit after being told the state will no longer help him remove the creature.

Ken Johnson plans to sue the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after they said they would no longer help him capture the 500-pound animal that has been sneaking in and out of a crawl space underneath his Altadena home since before Thanksgiving, KTLA reported.

The state agency initially stepped in to try and trap the beast, but instead caught a different, smaller bear. After hauling off the wrong bear, experts tried to use air horns to flush the pesky creature out.

Johnson thought the effort was finally working – but the state suddenly told him to stand down.

“I felt very defeated. I just dropped. Now what? It’s all up to me, and I’m supposed to watch my phone when he comes out in the middle of the night? Or sleep in the kitchen and listen for him every night?” Johnson said.

open image in gallery A California homeowner plans to sue the state’s Fish and Wildlife agency after they allegedly stopped helping him try to remove a pesky black bear that has been living under his home for over a month ( Ken Johnson/ KTLA )

The agency also reportedly told Johnson he was no longer allowed to use bait to try and lure the bear out, meaning all that is left for him to do is listen to the bear moving around and causing damage to his home.

“I can hear the plastic being shredded underneath, and one of the cameras picked it up just bulldozing through it. It’s a mess under there,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s surveillance cameras caught a pipe being broken, prompting him to shut off his gas on Christmas Eve. He hasn’t had any hot water since, according to the report.

“I’m just exhausted from the whole thing,” he said. “I get my mind off it for a little bit, and then suddenly I get flooded back with, oh that’s right, I can’t take a hot shower. I’ve got to monitor the situation all the time.”

Johnson says he plans to sue the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, accusing them of negligence and emotional distress after they stepped back from helping him.

“This has gone on long enough, and it’s something that they should deal with. It’s a tagged bear. They’ve dealt with it before. They chose not to euthanize it, and now it’s back and it’s just going to keep on doing this,” Johnson told KTLA..

He added: “If I kept track of everything I tried, it would be Bear 14, Homeowner 0.”

open image in gallery Johnson says he can hear the bear tearing through the crawl space. Meanwhile, the bear has also made messes outside the home, leaving trash all around the yard ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Alison Triessl, a legal analyst for KTLA, said the agency has a responsibility to protect homeowners when there is a public safety threat, and that Johnson may have grounds to take the case to court.

“This homeowner certainly can prove that this bear is causing damage and is a threat to his safety,” Triessl said.

If Johnson were to take the case to court and win, an order to remove the bear would be likely.

“The Department of Fish and Wildlife actually has a 19-page policy when it comes to situations just like this, and over and over it says do all that you can to remedy the situation. But nowhere does it say that they should simply give up and have the homeowner deal with it on their own and wait it out,” Triessl said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.