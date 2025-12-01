Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A California man was alarmed to find that the cause of disturbances and damage around his property was an enormous black bear that had moved into the crawl space beneath his home.

Ken Johnson set up surveillance cameras near the entry to the space under the house, which later captured the 500-pound animal sneaking in and out every day.

“It was really big. I’ve seen him before, but he was going through the trash and then the next morning he’s coming out from underneath my house,” Johnson told KTLA at his Altadena residence.

Johnson said he had installed the camera after noticing that trash had been scattered over the ground and pieces of brick knocked off a wall.

The bear appears to have since taken up residency, with Johnson adding that he comes in and out from underneath him home “like he owns the place.”

open image in gallery A California man was alarmed to find that the cause of disturbances and damage around his property was an enormous black bear that had moved into the crawl space beneath his home ( Ken Johnson/ KTLA )

However, despite Johnson light-heartedly referring to the bear as a “tenant,” he admits there have been times that have a little too close for comfort.

On Friday, while going outside to change the camera batteries he encountered the bear.

“I just glanced at the hole from standing up and [heard] a growl and a hiss, and I just ran,” he told KTLA, adding that it was unsettling to know that such a large animal was living just feet below him.

open image in gallery Ken Johnson said that he had noticed the 500-pound animal around his property before, but did not know that it had moved in ( Ken Johnson/ KTLA )

“It looks like a monster because the eyes are close together and then this big, wide head, and I wasn’t even sure what I was looking at,” he said.

Law enforcement has advised Johnson that staying indoors would help keep him safe. He added that calls to California Fish and Wildlife to help remove the bear went unanswered.

“I don’t need a bear for Christmas. I want to get rid of the bear for Christmas,” he said.

The Independent has contacted California Fish and Wildlife for comment regarding Johnson’s situation with the unwelcome tenant.