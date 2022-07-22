Jump to content
‘It just touched me’: Pro sports icon Bo Jackson covered full cost of funerals for Uvalde victims

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 22 July 2022 19:39
(Getty Images)

NFL and MLB icon Bo Jackson paid $170,000 to cover all the funeral expenses for the 21 victims of the Uvalde mass shooting, it has been revealed.

The athlete has identified himself as the anonymous donor who donated the money three days after a gunman massacred 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Jackson says he has no links with the town other than he used to stop there for food and groceries on long road trips across the country during his profesional career.

