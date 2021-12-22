Incredible bodycam shows police officer saving baby’s life

Police body camera footage has shown an officer saving the life of a baby when it suddenly stopped breathing.

Police Officer Nate Aldsworth managed to save a baby boy just four or five days old in Tullytown, Pennsylvania, northeast of Philadelphia, on 24 November, the day before Thanksgiving.

“I had just cleared a traffic accident,” Mr Aldsworth told CBS. “I was walking back to my car, and ... dispatch said a four- to-five-day-old baby wasn’t breathing, possible obstruction.”

“When I ran into the house, I saw the mom and the baby on the ground,” he added. “The mom was hysterical, justifiably so, and I saw baby Zachary was pale white and he had blue lips.”

After he found no obstruction, he began performing CPR.

“I started CPR and eventually he opened his eyes and it was a feeling of relief,” Mr Aldsworth said. “And I told the mom, I said ‘I think he’s going to be okay, I think he’s going to be okay’.”

“It was the most stressful call I’ve been on in my 17 years,” the officer added. “I think every officer has been on scenes, for me I’ve been on scenes for young children that didn’t make it. I try to stay positive, but in this job, there’s good moments and there’s bad moments. This ended up being a good moment.”

“When he opened his eyes, it was the most relief I’ve had and maybe one of the happiest moments of my life,” Mr Aldsworth said.

Zachary was taken to Hopewell Hospital, from where he was transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Doctors found that the baby had suffered a seizure. His mother has said that her son has since recovered and is back at home, according to WPVI.