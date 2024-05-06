Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

FAA opens new Boeing investigation after company admits it may have skipped some 787 inspections

The regulator said it would look into whether some employees at the beleagured aerospace firm may have ‘falsified aircrat records’

Io Dodds
Monday 06 May 2024 21:05
Comments
(The Independent)

US regulators have opened a new investigation into Boeing after the company admitted that it may have missed some inspections of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday that the it would look into whether the beleagured aerospace firm had completed the required inspections “and whether company employees may have falsified aircraft records”, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It said the company had notified it last month that some of its employees may have skipped proper examinations of electrical safeguards in the joins between the wings and the fuselage.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in