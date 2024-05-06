The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

US regulators have opened a new investigation into Boeing after the company admitted that it may have missed some inspections of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday that the it would look into whether the beleagured aerospace firm had completed the required inspections “and whether company employees may have falsified aircraft records”, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It said the company had notified it last month that some of its employees may have skipped proper examinations of electrical safeguards in the joins between the wings and the fuselage.

This story is breaking and will be updated.