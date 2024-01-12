FAA increasing oversight of Boeing after plane panel flew off mid-flight

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amid chaos over a panel flying off a Boeing 737 Max 9 airplane mid-flight, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it plans to increase oversight of the production and manufacturing of the aircraft.

Last week, a panel of the plane – called a door plug – flew off in the middle of an Alaska Airlines flight forcing the passenger jet to make an emergency landing. Though none of the passengers or crew aboard the plane were injured, videos and photos from the incident sparked fear in thousands of other people about riding the aircraft.

Following the incident, the FAA immediately launched an investigation into Boeing and grounded all 171 Boeing 737-9 Max planes. But now, the FAA is promising to take “significant actions” to review the production and manufacturing of Boeing.

The new oversight arrives as passengers share fears for plane stability.

Just this week, an Airbus plane operated by United Airlines made a precautionary premature landing after the flight crew noticed an issue with the plane’s “door indicator light”. United Airlines told The Independent that the issue was addressed and took off later.

The FAA is also investigating that possible issue.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…