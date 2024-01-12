Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

FAA increasing oversight of Boeing after plane panel flew off mid-flight

New oversight arrives after videos and photos of incident sparked fear in potential plane passengers

Ariana Baio
Friday 12 January 2024 14:21
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close

Boeing CEO thanks Alaska Airlines pilots for landing plane ‘in scary circumstances’ after blowout

Amid chaos over a panel flying off a Boeing 737 Max 9 airplane mid-flight, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it plans to increase oversight of the production and manufacturing of the aircraft.

Last week, a panel of the plane – called a door plug – flew off in the middle of an Alaska Airlines flight forcing the passenger jet to make an emergency landing. Though none of the passengers or crew aboard the plane were injured, videos and photos from the incident sparked fear in thousands of other people about riding the aircraft.

Following the incident, the FAA immediately launched an investigation into Boeing and grounded all 171 Boeing 737-9 Max planes. But now, the FAA is promising to take “significant actions” to review the production and manufacturing of Boeing.

The new oversight arrives as passengers share fears for plane stability.

Just this week, an Airbus plane operated by United Airlines made a precautionary premature landing after the flight crew noticed an issue with the plane’s “door indicator light”. United Airlines told The Independent that the issue was addressed and took off later.

The FAA is also investigating that possible issue.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in