FAA investigating Boeing over Alaska Airlines incident

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating Boeing over last week’s incident involving an Alaska Airlines plane that resulted in a door plug flying off the aircraft mid-flight.

“This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again,” the agency wrote in a written statement.

The aim of the probe is to find out if the aeroplane giant completed products in correlation to its design and that they were in a condition of safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations.

The design in question is that of the company’s 737 Max 9 model, which has been grounded worldwide after the federal agency pulled the aircrafts out of service.

In a letter sent to Boeing Vice President Carole Murray from John Piccola, aviation safety director for integrated certificate management division at the FAA on Wednesday, the agency said the ongoing events, including the discovery by United Airlines that several of their models of the airplane had missing bolts, led it to believe that the company may have deemed their products airworthy without ensuring they met safety standards.

This is a developing story...