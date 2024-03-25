Boeing CEO and string of top executives resign amid ongoing safety scandals

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun, along with two top executives, announced they will step down from their positions at the company following a string of accidents that have led to major safety concerns from the public.

In a memo posted to the company’s website on Monday, Mr Calhoun said the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 incident was a “watershed moment” for Boeing and that he would leave the company after this year as the company looks to commit more safety and quality assurances.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve in both roles and I will only feel the journey has been properly completed when we finish the job that we need to do. We are going to fix what isn’t working, and we are going to get our company back on the track towards recovery and stability,” Mr Calhoun wrote.

In addition to Mr Calhoun’s departure, Larry Kellner, the Chair, and Stan Deal, the CEO and President of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, will also step down.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…