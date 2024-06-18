Boeing CEO apologizes to crash victims’ families at tense Senate hearing

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Boeing CEO David Calhoun apologized to the families of crash victims, saying the embattled company was “totally committed” to future aircraft safety, as he faced an intense grilling at a special Senate hearing.

Calhoun appeared in front of a Homeland Security investigations subcommittee on Tuesday, where he was questioned on production inspection processes, and whistleblower safety as well as facing calls for his resignation.

“I want to personally apologize, on behalf of everyone at Boeing. We are deeply sorry for your losses. Nothing is more important than the safety of the people who step on board our airplanes,” he told the families in attendance. “Every day we seek to honor the memory of those lost through a steadfast commitment to safety and quality.”

It comes as Boeing faces a string of lawsuits relating to manufacturing malpractice after a door plug of a 737 Max 9 blew off during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. Before this Max jets also crashed in 2018, in Indonesia, and 2019 in Ethiopia, killing 346 people.

Family members of victims – along with those of whistleblowers – attended the hearing, many carrying pictures of their loved ones. Some had painted their hands red, symbolizing the perceived blood on the hands of the company.

David Calhoun was grilled on manufacturing practices, whistleblower safety as well as facing calls for his resignation at Tuesday’s Senate hearing ( AP )

Kicking off proceedings, hearing chair Senator Richard Blumenthal told Calhoun: “This hearing is a moment of reckoning. It is about a company, a once iconic company known for engineering excellence and product prowess that somehow lost its way.

“For a while, some started believing that Boeing had changed, but then this past January, the facade literally blew off the hollow shell that had been Boeing’s promises to the world, and what that chasm had been exposed we learned there was virtually no bottom to the void that lay below.”

He continued: “Mr Calhoun you were brought in to the company as CEO to turn this company around... you and your board of directors have a duty to your shareholders. But they will be deeply ill-served if you fail to correct the root cause of this broken safety culture.

“You have a duty to demand the highest safety standards... and that ‘speak up’ in fact means speak up means shut up, as it is meant all too often. Boeing needs to stop thinking about the next earning calls and start thinking about the next generation.

“It is not enough for Boeing to shrug its shoulders and say ‘mistakes happen’. This is not an industry where it’s okay to cut corners.”

Calhoun acknowledged certain failings at Boeing, telling the committee “We are responsible”. He maintained, however, that he was “proud” of the company’s safety record.

Some family members of Boeing crash victims had painted their hands red, symbolizing the perceived blood on the hands of the company ( AP )

During a tense exchange with Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, he was accused of “strip mining” the company.

“It was one of the greatest American companies ever. It has employed thousands of people in my state, and you are strip mining it for profit, shareholder value, and you’re being rewarded for it,” Senator Hawley told him.

In a measured response, Calhoun responded: “I’m sticking this through. I’m proud of having taken the job. I’m proud of this safety record, and I’m proud of our Boeing people... I am proud of every action we have taken.”

Mr Hawley shot back: “You’re proud of the record?... Wow. Wow. There’s some news for you... Frankly, sir, I think it’s a travesty.”

Senator Hawley later accused Calhoun of trying to blame the company’s problems on the employees, telling him “You’re the problem.”

Calhoun began his testimony by turning and apologizing directly to the families of those who had died in Boeing crashes ( AP )

“I just hope to God you don’t destroy this company before it can be saved,” he added.

Also present at the hearing were family members of whistleblower John Barnett – one of two men who have spoken out against the manufacturer. Both have since died.

Barnett, 62, a quality control engineer at Boeing for 32 years, was found dead at a South Carolina hotel in March, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A coroner later ruled that he died by suicide. At the time he was testifying in a lawsuit against the aircraft manufacturer.

Asked how he felt about the news of Barnett’s death, Calhoun replied: “Heartbroken”.

He continued: “I do know that that process was taken up by the governor authorities and was looked into, and they came out with a determination that I know nobody’s satisfied within the Barnett family, and I understand that.

Family members of crash victims attended the hearing, many carrying pictures of their loved ones ( AP )

In a previous statement, Barnett’s family said that they hold Boeing responsible for his death, even if the company had not “pulled the trigger”.

Emotions ran high as the roughly two-hour hearing concluded, with family members of crash victims shouting at Calhoun as he left the chamber.

“How could you? How could you?” one woman was heard to shout. Calhoun did not appear to reply.