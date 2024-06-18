Boeing CEO set for Senate grilling on airplane safety as new whistleblower emerges: Live updates
David Calhoun will face questions about on the beleagured aircraft manufacturers ‘broken safety culture’ at 2pm eastern time
The CEO of Boeing is due to testify in front of a special Senate hearing, just hours after a new whistleblower came forward with further allegations of bad practice and company cover-ups.
David Calhoun will face questions about on the beleagured aircraft manufacturers “broken safety culture” at 2pm eastern time at a Homeland Security’s investigations subcommittee, chaired by Senator Richard Blumenthal.
It comes as Boeing faces a string of lawsuits relating to manufacturing malpractice, after a door plug of a 737 Max 9 blew off during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.
Since then, multiple whistleblowers have come forward publicly. Two men – John Barnett and Joshua Dean, have died since speaking out.
On Monday, the Senate office announced that another whistleblower, Sam Mohawk, had come forward, alleging Boeing improperly tracked and stored faulty parts, and that those parts were likely installed on airplanes including the 737 Max. He warned such practices could lead to a “catastrophic event”.
The mother and brother of Barnett – who was found dead in March shortly after beginning testimony in a lawsuit against the company – will be in attendance at Tuesday’s Senate hearing, The Indpendent understands.
New whistleblower testimony warned of ‘catastrophic event'
New whistleblower testimony – released hours before Boeing CEO David Calhoun is set to be questioned about company safety practices by the Senate – warned of a potential “catastrophic event” due to “nonconforming parts” that were likely installed on aircraft.
Sam Mohawk, a quality assurance investigator at the 737 assembly plant near Seattle, claims Boeing hid evidence of the situation after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed the company a year ago that it would inspect the plant.
“Once Boeing received such a notice, it ordered the majority of the (nonconfirming) parts that were being stored outside to be moved to another location,” Mohawk said, according to the report. “Approximately 80 percent of the parts were moved to avoid the watchful eyes of the FAA inspectors.”
The parts were later moved back or lost, Mohawk said. They included rudders, wing flaps and tail fins — all crucial in controlling a plane.
“Mohawk feared that non-conforming parts were being installed on the 737s and that it could lead to a catastrophic event,” the report read.
The allegations came as part of a 204-page report released by the Senate just hours before Calhoun is set to appear.
It will mark the first appearance before Congress by Calhoun — or any other high-ranking Boeing official — since a panel blew out of a 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. No one was seriously injured in the incident, but it raised fresh concerns about the company’s best-selling commercial aircraft.
Mother and brother of dead Boeing whistleblower to attend Senate hearing
The mother and brother of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett – who was found dead earlier this year – will be in attendance at Tuesday’s Senate hearing, The Independent understands.
The 62-year-old, who had been a quality control engineer at Boeing for 32 years, was found dead at a South Carolina hotel in March, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A coroner later ruled that he died by suicide. At the time he was testifying in a lawsuit against the aircraft manufacturer.
Attorney Brian Knowles, who represents the Barnett family as well as multiple other Boeing whistleblowers, said he hopes David Calhoun’s testimony will be a step twards justices.
“We are hoping that Mr Calhoun’s testimony today will be a step forward in the search for justice and accountability,” Mr Knowles said, in a statement shared with The Independent, ahead of the hearing.
Calhoun will be grilled about Boeing’s “broken safety culture” at 2pm eastern time at a Homeland Security’s investigations subcommittee, chaired by Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Quality inspector says Boeing lost hundreds of faulty parts – and some may be on new 737 Max planes
A quality inspector has alleged that Boeing lost track of hundreds of faulty parts - and some may be on Max 737 planes that have become a focus of safety concerns.
Sam Mohawk is the latest employee of the aircraft company to come forward publicly with concerns. It comes ahead of testimony from Boeing CEO David Calhoun at a special Senate committee.
