Aerospace supplier Spirit AeroSystems announced plans to lay off around 400 members of its workforce in the coming days, amid issues at one of the company’s key clients, Boeing.

The large airplane manufacturer has been dogged in recent months with in-flight issues and allegations of quality control oversights on its 737 Max 9 jets, leading to an FAA investigation and the worldwide grounding of the aircraft in January.

Joshua Dean, a former quality auditor at Spirit AeroSystems, which was spun off from Boeing in 2005, was among those who publically claimed that Boeing leadership ignored manufacturing defects in the 737 Max.

He died in early May after a sudden infection, the second Boeing-related whistleblower to die in recent months.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.