✕ Close Truck rams gates of Bolivia presidential palace

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An attempted military coup in Bolivia by the country’s sacked General Juan Jose Zuniga was thwarted on Wednesday as armed forces withdrew from the presidential palace in La Paz and president Luis Arce called for public and international support to defend democracy.

“We need the Bolivian people to mobilize and organize themselves against this coup d’état and in favor of democracy,” he said.

“We cannot allow, once again, attempted coups to claim Bolivian lives.”

Armored vehicles were used to ram the door of the government palace in La Paz. Mr Arce said that the coup attempt, reportedly led by the general commander of the army, failed and he replaced his military chiefs.

The president was seen on video confronting Gen Zuniga, and ordering him to stand down.

“I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination,” Mr Arce said.

After taking over, the new head of the army ordered the troops back to bases. “I order all that are mobilised to return to their units, said the newly named army chief José Wilson Sánchez, according to the Associated Press.