Denver Zoo welcomes newborn Winston, the rare bongo

Denver Zoo has welcomed the newest member of its eastern bongo herd, Winston.

In a video posted this week, the Colorado zoo said that Winston was born on 5 March to parents, Fern and Howard.

When the weather gets a little warmer, he will be introduced to the zoo’s entire herd of eastern bongos.

So far, Winston has been “hanging behind-the-scenes for the most part with mom Fern, snug as a bongo bug in their cozy stall”, the zoo staff said on Facebook.

“As the weather warms up, our keepers will begin integrating him with the rest of the herd, so you’ll be able to welcome him to the world soon!“

Bongos are a type of forest antelope typically found in the mountainous forests of central Kenya, near Mount Kenya and the Aberdare mountains.

They are a critically endangered species. According to the zoo there are only an estimated 200 eastern bongos left in the wild.

The Western or lowland bongo is more common but is still classed as near-threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

According to the African Wildlife Foundation, bongo populations have declined by 20 per cent in the past three generations due to hunting for food and tourism.

Bongos have large ears, a distinct auburn or chestnut-coloured coat, and 10 -15 vertical, whitish-yellow stripes running down their sides.

Denver Zoo was founded in 1896 and is among Colorado’s most popular attractions. It is home to four adult eastern bongos.