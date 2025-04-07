Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new report reveals the vast majority of those demanding book bans are organizations or officials — not individual parents.

Seventy-two percent of demands to censor books in schools have come from organizations that include elected officials, board members and administrators, according to the American Library Association.

Parents only accounted for 16 percent of book ban demands, while individual library users made up five percent.

“The movement to ban books is not a movement of parents, but a movement of partisans who seek to limit our freedom to read and make different choices about things that matter,” Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the organization’s office of intellectual freedom, said in a statement.

The American Library Association can “trace many of the challenges to lists of books that have been distributed by Moms for Liberty and other groups," Caldwell-Stone told ABC News.

open image in gallery 'Gender Queer' by Maia Kobabe (pictured) and ‘The Bluest Eye’ by Toni Morrison were among the most-challenged books of 2024 ( Getty Images for MoveOn )

Moms for Liberty is a far-right group considered an extremist organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The most common reasons cited for challenges include “false claims of illegal obscenity for minors,” “inclusion of LGBTQIA+ characters or themes,” and “topics of race, racism, equity and social justice,” according to the American Library Association.

“As the organized attempts to censor materials in libraries persist, we must continue to unite and protect the freedom to read and support our library workers, especially at a time when our nation’s libraries are facing threats to funding and library professionals are facing threats to their livelihood,” American Library Association President Cindy Hohl said in a statement.

More than 5,000 books were challenged in the U.S. last year, a sharp drop from 2023’s 9,021 books.

However, the American Library Association attributes this drop to underreporting, rules prohibiting library workers from purchasing certain books requiring them to be placed in a certain area and legislative restrictions.

Several states — including Florida, Iowa, Texas, and Utah — have passed laws restricting what school librarians can acquire and provide to students in recent years.

The most challenged books last year included All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson, Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe and The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison.