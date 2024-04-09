Indian-origin Sikh builder and president of Canadian gurdwara shot dead

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Indian-origin Sikh builder and head of a gurdwara was shot dead in Canada’s Edmonton on Monday.

The incident took place at a construction site allegedly linked to the business of Boota Singh Gill, the owner of the luxury home-building company Gill Built Homes.

“Southwest Branch patrol officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Cavanagh Boulevard SW and Cherniak Way SW,” said Edmonton Police in its official press release, without officially identifying any of the victims.

“Upon police arrival three injured males were located. EMS (emergency medical services) responded and determined two males, a 49-year-old and a 57-year-old were deceased, and a 51-year-old male was seriously injured.”

The officials said that they “are not looking for any suspects” in the matter as the homicide unit investigates the cause of the shooting. They, however, issued an advisory asking the residents to “avoid the area of Cavanagh Blvd SW and 30 Avenue SW” shortly after the fatal incident.

There are no immediate concerns for public safety at this time and responding officers have secured the scene.

EPS homicide investigators will be leading this investigation and no further details are available, Edmonton police added in its report.

Gill had previously reported receiving threats and extortion calls, prompting a probe by investigators, reported several Indian outlets.

Former city councillor Mohinder Banga told CBC that Gill, 49, had strong ties to the Punjabi community in the city. “This guy helped everybody by going out of his own way and suffering his own losses,” Mr Banga said. “Why would somebody hurt him?”

“He was such a religious and helpful person, he helped anybody he could,” the councillor, who knew Gill, told the outlet.

The Indian government had previously raised concerns about the extortion calls to Indian-origin people in Canada.

“It is a matter of concern… People getting extortion calls, especially Indian nationals, is a matter of serious concern,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said in January this year.

He made the remarks during a media briefing when the ties between the two countries were particularly strained after Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” of the Indian state’s involvement in the murder of Canadian-Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India at the time rejected the allegations, calling them absurd.