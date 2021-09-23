Boppy recalls millions of baby pillows after 8 infants die, US government says

The baby products company Boppy is recalling 3.3 million of its pillows after eight infants died on them in five years, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

“There have been eight reports of infant deaths associated with the Boppy Company Newborn Lounger and this hazard,” the Commission said in a statement on Thursday. “The infants reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found on their side or on their stomach.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow