JetBlue planes collide on tarmac at Boston airport
No injuries were reported in the incident
Two planes made contact at Boston Logan Airport while both planes were on the tarmac and de-icing.
The left winglet of a JetBlue Flight 777 struck JetBlue Flight 551’s horizontal stabilizer around 6:40am on Thursday morning.
Both lanes were Airbus 321 jets, and both were being de-iced on the tarmac at the time of the incident, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident.
No one was hurt on either plane, and both flights were cancelled, Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan said.
She described the collision as “very minor.” Passengers on-board the affected flights were moved to other aircraft.
This is a developing story...
