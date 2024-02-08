JetBlue planes collide on tarmac at Boston airport

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two planes made contact at Boston Logan Airport while both planes were on the tarmac and de-icing.

The left winglet of a JetBlue Flight 777 struck JetBlue Flight 551’s horizontal stabilizer around 6:40am on Thursday morning.

Both lanes were Airbus 321 jets, and both were being de-iced on the tarmac at the time of the incident, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident.

No one was hurt on either plane, and both flights were cancelled, Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan said.

She described the collision as “very minor.” Passengers on-board the affected flights were moved to other aircraft.

This is a developing story...