Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Two planes forced to return to Boston Logan airport hours apart after midair issues

Both planes encountered issues midair

Gustaf Kilander
in Washington, D.C.
Monday 18 August 2025 20:04 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Related video: Fire alarm in Reagan National Airport tower pauses flights

Two planes were forced to return to Boston Logan International Airport just hours apart on Sunday night after separately experiencing issues midair.

The flights that returned to the airport included Delta flight 464 and American Airlines flight 2616, according to NBC10 Boston.

Delta told the station that its flight was set to fly to Salt Lake City, Utah, when there was an alert regarding one of the plane’s doors.

The plane returned to Logan, where it was inspected by maintenance and cleared to continue. The airline said in a statement that the plane eventually landed safely in Salt Lake City.

"We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel,” Delta told the station.

A flight set to fly to Salt Lake City from Boston was forced to return to the airport on Sunday
A flight set to fly to Salt Lake City from Boston was forced to return to the airport on Sunday (FlightAware)
Recommended

American Airlines told NBC10 Boston that its flight bound for Philadelphia returned to Boston just after takeoff because of a maintenance issue.

The airline didn’t state what the issue was, but said that the plane landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own steam, and there were no injuries reported.

The Salt Lake City flight was later cleared to continue its journey
The Salt Lake City flight was later cleared to continue its journey (FlightAware)

The plane has since been taken out of service for inspection by the airline’s maintenance team, American confirmed. They added that passengers would be accommodated after the disruption.

"We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience," the airline said in a statement to NBC10 Boston.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in