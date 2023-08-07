Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu may have to defend her “enemies” list in court after a judge agreed to a request to make it part of discovery in a case against a restaurateur who was accused of trying to shoot a business rival.

The mayor made a list — of more than a dozen of her loudest critics — and then sent it to the Boston Police Department, the Boston Herald previously reported. Patrick Mendoza was on the list.

Now, Mr Mendoza, who is the alleged shooter in the case and is the owner of North End restaurant Monica’s Trattoria, is demanding an explanation as to why he was named on the list and what police did with the list once they received it.

“I want to know who generated the list, what it was intended for and why it was sent to the Boston police department,” Mr Mendoza’s attorney Rosemary Scapicchio told the Boston Herald. “I’m trying to get the information because it could be exculpatory to my client.”

The judge in the case said on Friday that the Wu administration will have to turn over emails, texts or any communication about the list.

The order could also result in the mayor and her top staffers being called for a deposition, according to the outlet.

Mayor Wu previously gave some explanation for the list, saying a number of people were threatening her and her family. Ms Wu, a Democrat, is the first person of colour and first woman to be elected Boston mayor.

“The reality is that we have a public safety plan for nearly all of our public events now because it is necessary and we are in close coordination with the Boston Police,” the mayor previously said. “I’m very grateful to BPD for all that they do to keep everyone safe including my family and our city workers.”

“Who decided it was a threat and what was the threat?” Ms Scapicchio remarked to the Herald.

Mayor Wu may be forced to answer some lingering questions about the “enemies list” in court. Critics have likened her list to President Richard Nixon’s “Opponents List.”

“I only know the list exists and my client’s name is on it,” Mr Mendoza’s attorney added. “What was the purpose in generating the list and sending it?”

Mr Mendoza has been charged with assault with intent to murder. He allegedly shot at a man who he has been feuding with for years; he fired his gun twice, and while no one was injured, a bullet struck Italian bakery Modern Pastry Shop.

The Independent has reached out to Mayor Wu’s office for comment.