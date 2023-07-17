Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two bodies found in a river in Texas have been identified as siblings aged six and 12, according to police.

Harris County police were informed that the children “went under water and have not resurfaced” at around 9pm on Saturday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The kids struggled to swim in the San Jacinto River on Saturday near the Xtreme Off-Road Park & Beach, the police reported.

A father was playing with three children near the water when he reportedly lost sight of the two swimming, police told ABC13.

The police sent a marine unit and other departments in search of the children, but were not able to rescue them. Sheriff Gonzalez later reported “our team was able to recover both bodies” after midnight. “It’s a tragic story,” he added.

“The family is here and very distraught. We do have a chaplain here that is with the family to help them through this most difficult time. Our condolences go out to the family,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office Major Jesse Razo told ABC13.

The outlet added it is still unclear whether the children were wearing life jackets. Xtreme Off Road Park and Beach staff told the publication that the drownings occurred across the street at a marina, not on their property.

Authorities also said they recovered the body of a missing swimmer at the San Jacinto River Sunday evening, prompting them to issue a warning on Twitter: “San Jacinto River in east Harris County is the site of many drownings. about water safety in the Texas river.” They urged the public to follow water safety practices.