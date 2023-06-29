Eleven-year-old boy dies in freak ATV crash after dog jumped on gas pedal
The victim and his 12-year-brother were riding a side-by-side when the tragedy unfolded around 2.30pm on Monday
An eleven-year-old boy from Ohio was killed in a freak accident after a dog inside the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) he was riding jumped on the gas pedal.
The victim and his 12-year-brother were riding a side-by-side in the Crum area of Wayne County when the tragedy unfolded around 2.30pm on Monday.
An 18-year-old family friend was driving and a dog was also inside the vehicle.
According to the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, the dog jumped on the floorboard and landed on the gas pedal, causing the side-by-side to veer of and over an embankment.
“All the kids that [were] in the side-by-side are great kids,” Fire Chief Wayne Williamson told WSAZ. “Who would have ever thought a house dog would jump down in the floorboard of a side-by-side and do that?” he said.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while his brother was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.
The children were visiting family from Gallia County and had asked to go on a last ride before having to return home.
“It’s just heartbreaking for everybody,” Mr Williamson said. “Everybody involved needs all the prayers they can get.”
