Imploded Titanic submarine seen for first time as pieces recovered up from sea floor

The Titan’s wreckage was seen for the first time in pictures taken on Wednesday, more than a week after it imploded in the depths of the Atlantic

Andrea Blanco
Wednesday 28 June 2023 16:03
Comments
(AP)

Debris from the Titan was brought ashore by deep-sea robots on Wednesday as the US Coast Guard continues its recovery operation following its catastrophic implosion last week.

The Titan’s wreckage was seen for the first time in pictures after the Coast Guard announced on Thursday (23 June) that ROVs (remotely-operated vehicles) found its chambers in a sea of debris 1,600ft from the Titanic.

(AP)
(AP)

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.

