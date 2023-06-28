Imploded Titanic submarine seen for first time as pieces recovered up from sea floor

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Debris from the Titan was brought ashore by deep-sea robots on Wednesday as the US Coast Guard continues its recovery operation following its catastrophic implosion last week.

The Titan’s wreckage was seen for the first time in pictures after the Coast Guard announced on Thursday (23 June) that ROVs (remotely-operated vehicles) found its chambers in a sea of debris 1,600ft from the Titanic.

(AP)

(AP)

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.