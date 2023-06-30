Titanic sub update: OceanGate still advertising Titan trips after human remains recovered from wreckage
Investigators from the US Coast Guard, Canada, France and the United Kingdom are working closely together on probe into implosion
Titan submersible wreckage brought ashore after fatal implosion
The company that operated the doomed submersible that imploded in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean is still advertising expeditions to the Titanic wreckage on its website.
Reports emerged last week that OceanGate Expeditions closed its doors indefinitely after its CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diving expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old Suleman died when the company’s Titan sub imploded while on a tour to the Titanic’s wreck.
But more than 10 days after the tragedy - and a week after it was confirmed, the OceanGate website still features available dates for two separate eight-day expeditions next year.
The company’s future is now uncertain, as industry experts have told the New York Post that all planned expeditions to the Titanic have been called off. The Independent has reached out to OceanGate for comment.
It comes as “presumed human remains” have been discovered near the wreck of the Titan submarine, the US Coast Guard announced on Wednesday.
The remains will be brought back to the US and analyzed, part of the wider international investigation into what went wrong during the catastrophic voyage to the Titanic shipwreck earlier this month.
Presumed human remains found in debris from Titan submersible – US Coast Guard
Medical professionals will formally analyse presumed human remains recovered from the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
The US Coast Guard (USCG) said it received debris and evidence from the sea floor at the site of the deep-sea vessel’s fatal implosion, which killed five people.
British adventurer Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were killed on board the vessel near the wreckage of the Titanic, alongside OceanGate Expeditions’ chief executive, Stockton Rush, and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
Read more:
Presumed human remains found in debris from Titan submersible – US Coast Guard
The US Coast Guard said it received debris and evidence from the sea floor near the site of the fatal implosion.
Son turned down father’s offer for ‘bucket list’ trip on doomed Titanic sub over safety fears
A 20-year-old man who had a lucky escape from the doomed Titanic sub disaster has revealed how he turned down his father’s offer of a “bucket list” trip because he feared the vessel wasn’t safe.
Sean Bloom, 20, told People that he and his financier father Jay Bloom almost signed up to join OceanGate Expeditions’ tourist trip to visit the Titanic wreckage.
But, Mr Bloom said that he ultimately refused to go because he wasn’t convinced the Titan submersible would be able to withstand the pressure around 13,000 feet deep in the Atlantic Ocean.
“The whole reason my dad didn’t go was because I told him, ‘Dude, this submarine cannot survive going that deep in the ocean,’” Sean told People.
WATCH: Titan submersible wreckage brought ashore after fatal implosion
OceanGate sub pilot job opening sparks backlash on TikTok
A job advert posted by the company that operated the doomed Titanic submersible that imploded last week in the Atlantic Ocean has sparked backlash on social media.
TikTok users have hit out at the since-deleted job posting by embattled OceanGate Expeditions, following the tragedy that killed all five of its passengers. According to the advertising featured on the company’s website and on Indeed, OceanGate was accepting applicants for a sub pilot position.
The company noted that it had an “urgent opening” and was looking for committed individuals with a “combination of strong mechanical and interpersonal skills,” and experience working with submersibles and boats as well as operating complex systems to support dive operations, Insider reported. Among other requirements, applicants were asked to be comfortable in a confined space and be able to fit through a 28-inch diameter ring.
OceanGate not only hosted tours to the wreck of the Titanic, but also to the Azores Archipelago in Portugal and to the Bahamas. One pilot, one “content expert” and three mission specialists — or fee-paying passengers without any previous experience needed — participated in every dive, according to the company’s website.
The post was removed sometime on 23 June, a day after the US Coast Guard confirmed that the vessel’s chambers were found 1,600ft from the wreck of the Titanic on the ocean floor, but not without being noticed by furious sleuths that criticised the timing.
Teen who died on Titanic sub brought Rubik’s cube with him to break world record
The teenager who died on the Titan submersible took a Rubik’s cube with him because he wanted to break a world record, his mother has said.
Christine Dawood told the BBC her son Suleman, 19, was “so excited” to try and solve the puzzle 3,700 metres below the ocean surface.
Meanwhile, his father Shahzada, a businessman, was “so excited he was like a child” at the prospect of seeing the Titanic wreckage.
He had applied to Guinness World Records and his father, who also died, had brought a camera with him to capture the moment.
Ms Dawood said her son loved the famous square puzzle so much that he carried it with him everywhere and dazzled onlookers by solving it in 12 just seconds.
Titanic to ‘return to Netflix’ on 1 July
The 1997 blockbusterTitanic will return to Netflix in July - just weeks after a doomed expedition to the ocean liner’s resting place on the oceanfloor.
The movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is returning to the streaming platform on 1 July, according to HuffPost, along nearly 100 other titles.
The Independent’s report:
Titanic to ‘return to Netflix’ on 1 July
It is not clear whether the decision was made before or after the Titan submersible went missing on 18 June
Inside the dangerous world of explorer tourism for the thrill-seeking super rich
The trend of the world’s wealthiest paying above the odds for high-risk adventures is nothing new.
Gabriella Le Breton investigates the elite’s age-old obsession with discovering the furthest – and most dangerous – corners of the globe.
Inside the dangerous world of explorer tourism for the super-rich
The trend of the world’s wealthiest paying above the odds for high-risk adventures is nothing new. Gabriella Le Breton investigates the elite’s age-old obsession with discovering the furthest – and most dangerous – corners of the globe
Debris from the Titan brought back ashore
Large pieces of debris from Titan were transported to St John’s harbour on Wednesday by the Horizon Arctic ship, where they were seen being unloaded by a crane. The Coast Guard announced just hours later that medical professionals will formally analyse presumed human remains found on the debris.
Speaking after the evidence was recovered, the Marine Board of Investigation’s (MBI) chairman, Captain Jason Neubauer, said: “I am grateful for the coordinated international and inter-agency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme offshore distances and depths.
“The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy.
“There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again.”
Friend of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush warned him about ‘succumbing to pressures of [his] own creation’
Emails obtained by Insider show an exchange between Mr Rush and Karl Stanley, the owner of another dive expedition company.
Mr Stanley shared concerns about a large cracking sound during a two-hour dive aboard the Titan in the Bahamas.
“I don’t think if you push forward with dives to the Titantic this season it will be succumbing to financial pressures, I think it will be succumbing to pressures of your own creation in some part dictated by ego to do what people said couldn’t be done,” Mr Stanley warned.
Widow who lost husband and son to Titanic sub implosion pays tribute to 'best friends' at memorial
The widow of a Pakistani tycoon who lost both her husband and son after their submersible imploded in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean has opened up about her grief.
More than a week after all five passengers on an expedition aboard the Titan sub were killed, their families continue to reel from the tragedy as international marine authorities have launched multi-agency probes to determine what caused the catastrophic implosion.
Speaking at a televised memorial on Tuesday, Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada Dawood and 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood were among the victims, said the expedition to the Titanic meant the world for father and son, who she described as true explorers who bonded over their love for adventure.
“These two best friends embarked upon this last voyage, their final journey together,” Ms Dawood told Sky News through tears. “These past few days have been incredibly challenging as a family ... Emotions from excitement to shock to hope and finally despair and grief.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies