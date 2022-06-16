Boy dies after being ‘wedged between a washer and dryer’ while playing hide and seek

An eight-year-old boy from Texas died after being trapped between a washing machine and dryer while playing hide and seek at his relative’s home in Georgia, police said.

Wrangler Hendrix was discovered “wedged between a washer and dryer” by his family on Friday while playing with his cousins in Coolidge, Georgia, said Captain Tim Watkins, from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Wrangler is believed to have died from positional asphyxiation, the law enforcement official told People magazine.

An official autopsy is expected to be performed on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a call at the home at around 6.15pm on Friday, around 5-10 minutes after last seeing him.

The boy’s family began performing CPR and emergency services continued efforts to resuscitate him when they arrived.

Wrangler briefly responded to attempts to resuscitate him, but became unresponsive later, Mr Watkins told WCTV.

He was rushed to Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville where he was pronounced dead at 7.28pm.

“The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Wrangler,” said Mr Watkins.

Wrangler was a second-grade student. His parents were identified as Rhonda White and William Andrew Hendrix.

Funeral services for the boy will be held on Tuesday at Sardis Baptist Church in Jewett, Texas, according to his obituary.

He was described as a “sweetheart” and “well-mannered” boy who took care of his sister by people who knew him.

“My heart breaks for all of you. Praying for peace and comfort for you during these dark days. Wrangler was a sweetheart,” his bus driver Judith Engleman said in a post.

“He was so well-mannered and took care of his sister. They were so excited about their trip and the beach. We joked about wearing lots of sunscreen as they got off the bus,” she added.

“Rest in heavenly peace, Wrangler.”