Four-year-old boy dies after shooting himself in the head with gun in car as mother smoked cannabis
Police said Jarion Walker was sitting in the back of a car with two younger siblings when he got hold of the gun and fatally shot himself in the forehead
A four-year-old boy has died after he accidentally shot himself in the head in the back of a car while his mother and another adult smoked marijuana in the front seat, according to authorities.
Jarion Walker was shot and killed inside a vehicle on the 900 block of Stillwell Lane in Westego, Louisiana, on Saturday night.
Police were called to the area at around 10:45pm that night and rushed the little boy to hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced at a press conference on Monday night that Jarion’s autopsy revealed the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
The sheriff said that the little boy was sitting in the back of the parked car with his two younger siblings when he got hold of the gun and fatally shot himself in the forehead.
The boy’s mother and another adult, who have not been named, told investigators that they were smoking marijuana in the front of the car at the time.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies