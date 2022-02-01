A four-year-old boy has died after he accidentally shot himself in the head in the back of a car while his mother and another adult smoked marijuana in the front seat, according to authorities.

Jarion Walker was shot and killed inside a vehicle on the 900 block of Stillwell Lane in Westego, Louisiana, on Saturday night.

Police were called to the area at around 10:45pm that night and rushed the little boy to hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced at a press conference on Monday night that Jarion’s autopsy revealed the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The sheriff said that the little boy was sitting in the back of the parked car with his two younger siblings when he got hold of the gun and fatally shot himself in the forehead.

The boy’s mother and another adult, who have not been named, told investigators that they were smoking marijuana in the front of the car at the time.