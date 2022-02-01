An individual is in police custody amid reports on Tuesday of an active shooter on the campus of Bridgewater College, a private liberal arts school in Virginia.

“An individual is in police custody. Situation is still ongoing. Continue to shelter where you are,” the college wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

A group of about ten heavily armed officers with rifles appeared to take the individual, a man, into custody.

A photographer from the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record captured the officers approaching the individual, who lay face-down on the ground in the snow.

Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin said on Tuesday he is following the situation and confirmed the shooter was in custody.

“I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement.”

Virginia State Police are reportedly on the scene, with assistance from Harrisonburg, Virginia, police.

No injuries or deaths have been announced so far.

The school said there were reports of an active shooter on campus on Tuesday afternoon.

“Reports of active shooter on campus. Shelter in place,” the college said, adding, “This is not a test.”

There was a large police presence surrounding the school’s athletic complex.

The town of Bridgewater, Virginia, is asking residents to remain where they are.

“Town residents please shelter in place,” it wrote on Facebook. “Active shooter in Bridgewater, and we need everyone to shelter so the officers can do their work and keep everyone as safe as possible.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.