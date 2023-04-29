Mysterious cluster of child brain infections on the rise in southern Nevada

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Experts with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating rising cases of rare and serious brain abscesses in kids in and around southern Nevada, it was reported.

Doctors from other parts of the country say they are also witnessing a rise in cases, according to a report in CNN.

In Nevada last year, the number of brain abscesses in kids tripled — rising from an average of four to five a year to 18.

“In my 20 years’ experience, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Dr Taryn Bragg, an associate professor at the University of Utah who treated the cases was quoted as saying.

The Southern Nevada Health District said in a statement that the median age of patients was 12, and 76 per cent of them were male.

A brain abscess is a collection of pus in the brain tissue caused by bacteria or fungal infection that usually develops after surgery, brain infection or trauma, according to Harvard Medical School.

The Nevada health district, meanwhile, said that the signs and symptoms of a brain abscess include fever, severe headache, nausea, vomiting and seizures.

Dr Jessica Penney, the CDC Epidemic Intelligence Service officer assigned to the Southern Nevada Health District, investigated the cases and found the 18 infected kids hadn’t experienced previous brain surgery or trauma. She reported on the investigation, which ended in 2022.

“These are healthy children. With no prior significant medical history that would make them more prone … there wasn’t any known immunosuppression or anything like that,” she told CNN.

“After March of 2022, there was just a huge increase,” in brain abscesses, Dr Bragg said. “I was seeing large numbers of cases and that’s unusual.”

“And the similarities in terms of the presentation of cases was striking.”

The statement noted that going to the hospital, 14 of the patients required surgery to drain the brain mass, 76 per cent of patients were diagnosed with sinusitis and 26 per cent were diagnosed with mastoiditis.