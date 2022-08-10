4-year-old boy struck and killed after wandering onto Indiana freeway

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A four-year-old boy who wandered onto a freeway early on Monday morning in Indiana was struck and killed by a motorist.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Braxton Freeze was staying with his mother and her boyfriend at a business near State Highway 66 when Freeze woke up and walked out onto the road and was hit by a motorist who was reportedly going between 45 and 50 miles per hour.

Per a statement from the sheriff’s office, the motorist called 911 and began performing CPR on the child, but it was too late. Freeze was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The family of that child, the driver, to have to deal with that, and also all of the first responders on scene and that took the call this morning; it affects it impacts everyone that touches that incident,” Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Paul Krause told television station WFIE in Evansville, Indiana.

The investigation into Freeze’s death is still ongoing, though no charges have been filed to this point. Mr Krause said there was nothing the motorist could have done to prevent the accident and that the sheriff’s office does not believe that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.