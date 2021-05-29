Brazil is facing its worst drought in more than 90 years, sparking fears of energy shortages from its large hydroelectricity industry and an increased risk of fires in the Amazon rainforest.

The country’s Electricity Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) said on Thursday that water regulator ANA should recognise a situation of “water scarcity” in the Paraná River Basin following a prolonged drought in central and southern parts of Brazil.

“As highlighted by the National Electricity System Operator, in May 2021, significant values ​​of precipitation were not observed, typical behaviour of the dry season, a condition that should continue in the coming months, especially in the southeast/midwest region,” the CMSE said in a statement.